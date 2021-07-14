Css LLC Il Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.43% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,730,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

