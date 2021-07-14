Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PNM Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 72,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

