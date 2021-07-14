Css LLC Il Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 71,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

