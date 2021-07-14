Css LLC Il Takes Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMPM. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

