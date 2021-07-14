CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

