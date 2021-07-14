Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0040

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $286,655.24 and $524.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00151247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.03 or 0.99960272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00953871 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

