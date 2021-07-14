Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66. 333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 249,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

