Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $614.57 million and $105.19 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00853377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,546,184,628 coins and its circulating supply is 382,276,047 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

