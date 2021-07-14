CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 802,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,250. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.27.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

