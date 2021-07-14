CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 759 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $23.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,700.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,364.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

