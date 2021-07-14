CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245,471 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $33,712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Vale by 129.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vale by 99.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vale by 1,268.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

VALE traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. 291,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,734,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

