CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

PLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. 7,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

