CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $9.44 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 161,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,498,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion and a PE ratio of 118.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

