CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

