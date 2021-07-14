CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 16,213 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.82. 213,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,995,586. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.