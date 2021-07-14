CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

ResMed stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.75. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,912. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

