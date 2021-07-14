DAD Trading Down 13.2% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. DAD has a total market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $853,289.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

