Daniel Roitman Buys 55,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NYSE:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NYSE:GLRE) Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

