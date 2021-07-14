Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €59.70 ($70.24). Danone shares last traded at €59.68 ($70.21), with a volume of 860,994 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

Get Danone alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.84.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.