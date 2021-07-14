DAO Maker (DAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.65 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $54.54 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00113581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,771.93 or 1.00039222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00954786 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,176,808 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,827 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

