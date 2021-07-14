Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $122.33 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $199.49 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $122.33 or 0.00372605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.31 or 0.01734050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,230,617 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

