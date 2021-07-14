Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.97. 7,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $259.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48.

Dassault Systèmes shares are set to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

