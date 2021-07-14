David B. Fischer Sells 10,145 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Get Facebook alerts:

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.