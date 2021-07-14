David C. Bernstein Sells 5,032 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84.

David C. Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.