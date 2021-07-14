David Fisher Sells 4,445 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88.

On Monday, May 3rd, David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 10,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,181. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

