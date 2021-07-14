David L. Morse Sells 5,546 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP David L. Morse sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $238,644.38.

David L. Morse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corning alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,671. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.