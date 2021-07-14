Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Decarbonization Plus Acquisition.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

DCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCRB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCRB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,658. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (DCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.