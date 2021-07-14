Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Price Down 1%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

