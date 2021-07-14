Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €154.65 ($181.94).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €123.35 ($145.12) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.72.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.