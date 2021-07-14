Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.