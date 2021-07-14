DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00224015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.29 or 0.00810896 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.