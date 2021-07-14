Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.