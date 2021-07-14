Desjardins Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.