Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $238.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.