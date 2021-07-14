Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given a $11.96 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a $11.96 target price by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.
DLAKY opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
