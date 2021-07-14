Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given a $11.96 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a $11.96 target price by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

DLAKY opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

