Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,500 ($32.66). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,450 ($32.01), with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,096.46. The firm has a market cap of £197.98 million and a P/E ratio of 43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.