DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

