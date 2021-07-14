DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

