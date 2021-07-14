DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $266.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.76 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

