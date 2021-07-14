DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 17,610 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Monro worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,409,000.

MNRO stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.12.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

