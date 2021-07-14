DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

