DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 439.0% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

