DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops One Day Volume of $6,978.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $138.25 or 0.00421036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $6,978.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00113480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00151816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.78 or 1.00128987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00952117 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

