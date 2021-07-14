Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,940 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,570.59 ($46.65).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,477 ($45.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,414.11. The firm has a market cap of £81.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.96. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders purchased a total of 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

