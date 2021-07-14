Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diageo were worth $202,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

