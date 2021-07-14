DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $108.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.27 million to $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 432.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $475.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 71,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

