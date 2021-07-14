DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 328,789 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 80,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

