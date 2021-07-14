Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,888 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $77,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

