Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon worth $81,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

