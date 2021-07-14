Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $78,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.